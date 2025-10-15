Eagles Linked To Old Friend Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't firing on all cylinders right now heading into the team's Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Philadelphia is in first place in the NFC East, but has lost two straight games heading into the contest. The Eagles lost their first game of the season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and followed up with a Week 6 loss at the hands of the New York Giants. Despite this, the Eagles are the only team in the NFC East right now above .500. The Washington Commanders are in second place at 3-3 followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 2-3 and the Giants at 2-4.
The Eagles are in first place but with back-to-back losses you would think the sky is falling if you are just scrolling through social media. The offense hasn't really clicked yet this season, the cornerback room is a big question mark right now, and the Eagles are thin on pass rushers. These have been talking points all season and they are heightened right now. The back-to-back losses haven't helped the discourse about the offense. The Eagles' cornerback question has been about the No. 2 spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell but now it's even more of a question with Mitchell's status up in the air after suffering a hamstring injury Week 6. The edge took a hit as well with Za'Darius Smith retiring.
There are surely a lot of questions, but it's still too early to panic. Last year, the Eagles started 2-2 and then went on to dominate from there. Plus, with Howie Roseman leading the charge there is always a possibility for the team to make a splash. We are starting to approach the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. It's going to come on November 4th and there's already plenty of speculation out there about who could be a fit for Philadelphia.
For example, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker made a list of 20 trade candidates with potential fits. One that Locker mentioned that stood out is old friend Rasul Douglas currently of the Miami Dolphins.
The Eagles have some work to do at cornerback
"CB Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins," Locker said. "Possible Fits: Lions, Bills, Falcons, Bears, Eagles. Douglas didn’t sign with the Dolphins until late August, which was surprising given his pedigree. As it turns out, there are likely a myriad of teams that would have liked to have added Douglas earlier based on his play in 2025. Doulgas has posted a 77.9 PFF coverage grade with three pass breakups across 161 coverage snaps, looking more like the standout player we saw in 2023.
"At 1-5 and with persistent locker room turmoil, Miami will likely have a 'for sale' sign up. The 30-year-old rental could help the Falcons — who hold the worst PFF coverage grade at cornerback (47.1) — or the Bears, who are without Jaylon Johnson indefinitely."
Douglas would be an intriguing fit. He's played in all six games for the Dolphins so far this season with four starts under his belt so far. He has four passes defended, one forced fumble, one sack, and 26 total tackles. Douglas has allowed just 189 yards in coverage this season on 18 completions against him. He has experience playing -- and winning a Super Bowl -- with the Eagles. Miami is having a disaster of a season. If Douglas is made available, he's the exact type of player that could help solve the Eagles' No. 2 corner problems.
