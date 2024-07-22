Eagles Linked To Patriots Receiver, Ex-Pro Bowler In Possible Summer Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in football on paper.
Philadelphia is loaded on both sides of the ball with top-tier talent and should be considered one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the National Football League for the 2024 season. There's a lot to like about the Eagles' roster but they may not be done tweaking it.
Training camp is right around the corner and that means teams will be trimming rosters by cutting players as well as through trades. New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was mentioned as a possible trade candidate with the Eagles deemed a possible landing spot by USA Today's Cory Woodroof.
"Smith-Schuster was a 2023 Bill Belichick free agent signing that didn’t ultimately pan out for the Patriots last season, which makes him a possible cut or trade candidate for New England," Woodroof said. "He’s been a fairly prolific receiver throughout his career and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs to close the 2022-23 season.
"The Chiefs bringing him back for a late draft pick would make a lot of sense, but other contending teams might also have some interest in helping Smith-Schuster back on track after a down season in New England (260 yards and a touchdown in 11 games). New England would save more than $7-and-a-half million with a trade this summer, too. Possible teams: Chiefs, Eagles, (Cincinnati Bengals)."
Smith-Schuster had a down year in 2023 but dealt with plenty of injuries. He has said that he is fully healthy right now for the first time in a year and should be in line for a bounce-back season. A trade likely wouldn't cost much but he could take over the Eagles' No. 3 receiver spot with ease.
