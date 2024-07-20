Raiders Called Possible Landing Spot For Former Eagles Star In Summer Swap
A lot can change in a year.
If you had predicted before the 2023 season kicked off that there would be a chance that cornerback James Bradberry wouldn't be with the team in 2024, it would be a massive shock.
Bradberry joined the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season and shined. The veteran cornerback had three interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 44 total tackles while locking things up in the secondary. He was so impressive that he even was named an All-Pro.
His success didn't carry over into the 2023 season and he had a rough year and now the rumors over the last few months have been that his time with the team could be coming to an end. A recent shift to safety could change that fact, but some still are speculating that a trade could happen, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders as a landing spot.
"Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry isn't the most enticing player on our list," Knox said. "He struggled at cornerback in 2023, allowing an opposing passer rating of 114.3 in coverage, and Philly is now trying to salvage some value with a position switch. The Eagles started the process of moving Bradberry to safety earlier this offseason, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Yet, Bradberry ranks high on our board because he can likely be had for a bargain...
"The Las Vegas Raiders may also be willing to take a low-risk flier on Bradberry. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham served as the New York Giants defensive coordinator during Bradberry's 2020 Pro Bowl campaign in New York. Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders."
Bradberry should at least be given a chance to show what he can do at safety before the Eagles consider a move. But, we should find out more in training camp.
