Eagles Linked To Six-Time Super Bowl Champ To Replace Kellen Moore
There's a real chance that the Philadelphia Eagles' offense could look different in 2025.
It's unclear what the roster will look like. It should look very similar in 2025 after an explosive 2024 season in which Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards and the Eagles won 14 games. While this is the case, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been heavily linked to the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas officially requested permission to interview Moore. If he were to cut ties with the Eagles for the Cowboys job, who would the Eagles replace him with? USA Today's Glenn Erby made a list of 10 potential fits and one of the most interesting that he mentioned was New England Patriots six-time Super Bowl champion Josh McDaniels.
"McDaniels should never be an NFL head coach again, but you can’t deny his offensive acumen or results as a coordinator," Erby said. "McDaniels got Mac Jones to play the best football of his three-year career as a rookie in 2021. Jones threw 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating that season, leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth."
McDaniels has spent the majority of his coaching career in various roles with the Patriots, including offensive coordinator. He had stints as the head coach of the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders as well but is available right now.
Clearly, McDaniels is one of, if not the most decorated offensive coordinators who could be available. Hopefully, Moore decides to stay. But, it would be fantastic for his career to take the next step and the Cowboys are a logical fit. If he does leave, the Eagles absolutely should pursue McDaniels.
