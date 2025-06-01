Eagles Linked To Superstar After Bryce Huff Stunner
The Philadelphia Eagles opted to move on from Bryce Huff in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers this week.
Huff is gone and while the Eagles do have a lot of depth at the edge, there are guys out there in free agency still. Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby made a list of 10 potential Huff replacements and one that was mentioned was eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.
"Von Miller, OLB," Erby said. "Every team needs a closer at edge rusher, and if the Eagles really wanted to get creative, they could make a run at Von Miller. The eight-time Pro Bowler had six sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and 17 total tackles in 13 games last season."
Miller spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills and appeared in 13 games and racked up six sacks over that span. He had 17 total tackles to go along with seven tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.
Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler with two Super Bowl rings and even was named the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl L with the Denver Broncos. It wouldn't hurt to bring a talented veteran to town like Miller, but he was suspended last year for violating the league's personal conduct policy for four games.
The Eagles traded away someone who was supposed to be a significant piece of the pass rush last year. The Huff signing didn't work out. Will Philadelphia look to add someone else now?