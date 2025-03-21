Eagles Today

Eagles Lose Veteran DB To Detroit

Avonte Maddox, a Detroit native, is returning home on a one-year deal with the Lions.

John McMullen

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - After seven seasons in Philadelphia, veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox is heading to his hometown of Detroit, signing a one-year deal with the Lions, according to an NFL source.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick in a very productive 2018 NFL Draft class for Philadelphia, which also featured his best friend on the team, Dallas Goedert, and star left tackle Jordan Mailata, Maddox proved to be a very versatile piece for the Eagles over the years playing slot cornerback, outside CB, and safety.

At his height, Maddox developed into one of the better slot CBs in the NFL.

Over his seven seasons, Maddox started 41 of 81 games for the Eagles plus another six of 11 in the postseason.

His regular-season numbers were 264 tackles – 13 for loss – 3 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 10 QB pressures, 4 interceptions and 36 pass breakups.

He added 40 additional tackles in the postseason – 2 for loss – plus 5 pass breakups, including one in the Eagles’ dominating 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX in February.

Last season, Maddox started as Vic Fangio’s slot corner before his struggles forced a shift to rookie star Cooper DeJean in Week 5. Maddox worked his way back into the mix first in dime packages and at times a backup safety behind Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Over his seven seasons in Philadelphia, Maddox was a part of six playoff teams, two Super Bowl rosters, and leaves with a Super Bowl ring. 

Maddox was born in the Motor City and football at Martin Luther King High School in the City, before attending college at Pitt. He has also tabbed shortstop for the Tigers as his dream scenario if he could play another sport.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Early Top-30 Visits Foreshadow a Return To Normalcy

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News