Eagles Lose Veteran DB To Detroit
PHILADELPHIA - After seven seasons in Philadelphia, veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox is heading to his hometown of Detroit, signing a one-year deal with the Lions, according to an NFL source.
Originally a fourth-round draft pick in a very productive 2018 NFL Draft class for Philadelphia, which also featured his best friend on the team, Dallas Goedert, and star left tackle Jordan Mailata, Maddox proved to be a very versatile piece for the Eagles over the years playing slot cornerback, outside CB, and safety.
At his height, Maddox developed into one of the better slot CBs in the NFL.
Over his seven seasons, Maddox started 41 of 81 games for the Eagles plus another six of 11 in the postseason.
His regular-season numbers were 264 tackles – 13 for loss – 3 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 10 QB pressures, 4 interceptions and 36 pass breakups.
He added 40 additional tackles in the postseason – 2 for loss – plus 5 pass breakups, including one in the Eagles’ dominating 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX in February.
Last season, Maddox started as Vic Fangio’s slot corner before his struggles forced a shift to rookie star Cooper DeJean in Week 5. Maddox worked his way back into the mix first in dime packages and at times a backup safety behind Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Over his seven seasons in Philadelphia, Maddox was a part of six playoff teams, two Super Bowl rosters, and leaves with a Super Bowl ring.
Maddox was born in the Motor City and football at Martin Luther King High School in the City, before attending college at Pitt. He has also tabbed shortstop for the Tigers as his dream scenario if he could play another sport.
