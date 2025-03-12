Eagles Lost $31 Million Bidding War For Super Bowl Champ
The Philadelphia Eagles traded away one safety on Tuesday and it sounds like they were at least interested in bringing in another one.
Philadelphia traded safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans after he reunited with the Eagles in 2024. He was an important piece for the top defense in football and now the Eagles have at least somewhat of a question at safety.
It seems like Philadelphia was interested in bringing in another option and reportedly was in the mix for former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid before losing out to the New Orleans Saints, according to Underdog/Bleacher Report's James Palmer.
"Reid had several teams that were very interested," Palmer said. "Most notably it went down to the wire with the (Tennessee Titans), Eagles, and Saints with New Orleans winning out per source."
New Orleans ultimately signed Reid to a reported three-year, $31.5 million deal with $22.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Reid would've been a solid pickup for the Eagles after trading Gardner-Johnson away. He spent the last three years as a member of the Chiefs and won two Super Bowl titles, including one over the Eagles. Reid also was a part of the Chiefs team that lost against Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX so he certainly was familiar with the Eagles.
There are plenty of other options out there if the Eagles want to make a move in the secondary and it wouldn't be shocking to see a free agent pickup soon.
