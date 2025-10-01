Eagles Today

Eagles' LS Out Two Months With 'Core Injury'

Veteran Charley Hughlett could be out for two months with a core muscle injury.

John McMullen

Eagles LS Charley Hughlett at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles LS Charley Hughlett at the NovaCare Complex. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles placed veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve Tuesday, replacing the 11-year veteran with former Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis.

Hughlett suffered no obvious injury in Sunday’s 31-25 win over Tampa Bay. However, his agent, Brett Tessler, clarified the issue on Wednesday, confirming that Hughlett underwent “successful” surgery on Tuesday for a core injury.

Generally, the go-to surgeon for core muscle injuries is Dr. William Myers, who is based in Philadelphia.

According to Tessler, Huglett “will be back playing in a couple of months.”

Two months would mean Hughlett could be back for the Dec. 8 game at the Los Angeles Chargers if things go smoothly.

Long snappers are rarely noticed in the NFL, and when they are, it’s for negative reasons.

Hughlett has kick-started a kicking operation that has resulted in Jake Elliott making all 16 of his kicks during the first four games (4-for-4 on field goals, including three 50-yarders and 12-for-12 on PATs), while Braden Mann has a monster 52.9 gross punting average and a net of 41.6. 

Hughlett had also dealt with a neck injury that cost him some time in training camp, and the Eagles brought in undrafted free agent Christian Johnstone to handle things while Hughlett worked his way back.

The New Long Snapper

Cal Adomitis
Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis (48) walks between stations during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the urgency greater in the regular season, the Eagles leaned toward experience with Adomitis, who has 49 games of NFL experience over three seasons with the Bengals.

In college, Adomitis. 27, was also a first-team All-American in his final season at Pitt in 2021 and won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long-snapper. 

In other roster news on Wednesday, the Eagles started the 21-day practice window for linebacker Nakobe Dean, who started the season on the PUP list after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the wild-card round of the playoffs against Green Bay in January.

In Dean's absence, All-Pro Zack Baun has taken over the Mike role, and rookie Jihaad Campbell has excelled as the weakside LB over the first month of the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles brought back rookie sixth-round edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad after placing veteran Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn triceps. Philadelphia made room for Powell-Ryland by releasing undrafted rookie LB Lance Dixon from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Okoronkwo joins starting edge defender Nolan Smith on IR. Smith, who has a non-surgical triceps injury, is expected to return at some point with Nov. 10 at Green Bay circled as a potential return date.

John McMullen
