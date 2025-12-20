Nakobe Dean Exits: What We Know About Eagles LB

The Philadelphia Eagles were bitten by the injury bug once again early on Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

In the first quarter of the Week 16 contest, Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean exited the action due to a hamstring injury. Dean was in coverage and hit the ground hard and was slow to leave the field.

After exiting, Dean went to the blue medical tent. Then, he was seen exiting the tent and heading to the locker room.

Nakobe Dean heads to medical tent — Ed Kracz (@kracze) December 20, 2025

Nakobe Dean out of the blue tent and heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ZFuQqRIp4k — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 20, 2025

Shortly afterward, the Eagles announced that Dean was questionable to return to the contest.

"Injury Update: LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) is questionable to return," the Eagles announced.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Injury Update: LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2025

This is an injury to monitor for the Eagles, even if he returns to the Week 16 contest. Hamstring injuries -- and frankly soft tissue injuries in general -- are tricky. The Eagles have just two games left in the regular season after Saturday's showdown. They will need Dean at full strength to help continue anchoring this defense.

Dean missed time early on while recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee he suffered that season in the playoffs. He entered Saturday's contest with nine games under his belt -- including seven starts -- and had one pass defended, two forced fumbles, four sacks, 53 total tackles, and six quarterback hits.

Dean has been one of the team's best overall pass rushers. Early on this season, rookie Jihaad Campbell was a key piece of the defense. Dean has been playing well enough that Campbell's role has become minuscule. Fortunately, the Eagles have the rookie as an option to replace Dean if need be, but this isn't the time of the year you want to see any injury pop up. Well, you never want to see injuries, but the playoffs are just about here.

As more information is provided, it will be shared here. But to sum up, Dean suffered a hamstring injury in coverage, went to the blue medical tent, quickly exited to the locker room, and was deemed questionable to return.

