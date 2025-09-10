Matchup Of Super Bowl MVPs "Just Another Opportunity" For Eagles Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not often a pair of Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks play against each other in the regular season, but that’s what’s on tap Sunday (4:25 p.m.) in Kansas City when Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs.
This is the fifth time these two teams from different conferences will play in the last five years. The Eagles are 1-1 against KC in the Super Bowl and 1-1 in the regular season. Neither quarterback, though, is making it any bigger than it is.
“It’s just another opportunity,” said Hurts. “That’s how I look at it. We just want to focus what we can build on as a team. Last week there were a lot of opportunities to grow from.”
The Eagles weren’t sharp or disciplined in last week’s 24-20 win over the Cowboys, committing nine penalties for 110 yards, but rode the will and determination of Hurts to start the season 1-0. Without Hurts in that game, the Eagles lose. It’s as simple as that.
“When we play disciplined football and we’re disciplined in our preparation and great attention to detail, we can go out there and be confident that good things will happen,” said Hurts. “So, overall, discipline, overall focus. That’s a lot of the game, and it’s important.”
The Chiefs lost their opener, 27-21, to the Chargers despite Mahomes’ 258 passing yards and 57 rushing yards with two total touchdowns.
Mahomes Eager For Test Vs. Defending SB Champs
“We know the opponent, from the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl before and the games we’ve played in the regular season,” said Mahomes. “We know they’re a really good football team, and we know they have a lot of really great football players, so when you play the best of the best, you have to take your game to another level. …I think it’s always fun playing the best and getting to see where you’re at.”
The Eagles went to Arrowhead two years ago and won on Monday night, 21-17. Philadelphia had the motivation to win after losing on a late defensive holding penalty that led to the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII. This year, they are coming in with the bulls-eye on their backs.
“The most important thing is when you go into any game, and any hostile environment is just to have great communication and really come together and be on the same page,” said Hurts. “We need to do that so we’re all aligned on the field and play with good urgency.”
Mahomes is pumped for the Chiefs’ first home game of the early season.
“If you’re playing your first game at Arrowhead against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there has to be some extra juice,” said the KC QB. “It’s our first home game, I’m sure there’ll be a cool flyover. You get everything you need, so there should be no reason you come out flat for this game.”
