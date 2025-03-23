Eagles Major Signing Called 'Smartest Offseason Move'
The Philadelphia Eagles lost some key pieces shortly after free agency opened up but have made some great moves in response.
Philadelphia's pass rush took a hit with Josh Sweat and Milton Williams signing elsewhere, but the Eagles didn't wait around. They went out and signed former New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche as well as New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
The Eagles invested short-term deals in two guys with plenty of upside. For example, Uche is just 26 years old and had 11.5 sacks in 2022. There's a lot to like about this move and Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport called it Philadelphia's "smartest" move of the offseason so far.
"With Josh Sweat heading to Arizona and Brandon Graham calling it a career, edge-rusher shot to the top of the list of offseason needs for the Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champs have made multiple signings at the position, including one that could potentially be the biggest bargain in all of free agency. Back in 2022, Josh Uche appeared to be on the verge of stardom, erupting for 11.5 sacks in an eight-game span.
"His two seasons since have been underwhelming, but the 26-year-old told reporters he remains confident that he can again be a highly productive pass-rusher...Even if Uche only produces four or five sacks as a rotational player, he’ll be a bargain at less than $2 million this season. If he can recapture his 2022 level of production, there won’t be a bigger free-agent steal in the NFL this year."
Philadelphia has struck again with top-tier moves.
More NFL: Eagles $57 Million Fan-Favorite Called Top Trade Candidate