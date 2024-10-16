Browns $125 Million Superstar Could Be Blockbuster Fit For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles already have a well-built roster, but could look to add over the next few weeks.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and a few major deals have already gone down. The New York Jets acquired superstar Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills landed fellow star Amari Cooper.
If the Eagles want to make a move, it may make sense to do so sooner rather than later. Philadelphia -- like every other contender -- could use a boost on the edge. The Eagles have been linked to a few players and certainly should consider a move and should give the Browns a call.
Cleveland has a solid roster on paper, but things haven't worked out. The trade of Cooper could be a sign that the team is open for business. If this is the case, the Eagles should give Cleveland a call to see what it would cost to bring Myles Garrett to Philadelphia.
He was the 2023 National Football League Defensive Player of the Year and has six seasons under his belt with at least 10 sacks, and that number likely will increase to seven this year. There was a time when Garrett hinted that he would have interest in Philadelphia "down the line." Maybe now is the time.
He's on a five-year, $125 million contract and would be expensive on the trade market, but it would make perfect sense. Philadelphia should get the Browns on the phone.
More NFL: Eagles Should Sign Ex-Packers $92 Million Pro Bowler Due To Injury