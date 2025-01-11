Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Packers Playoff Game
The National Football League Wild Card Round will kick off on Saturday, but the Philadelphia Eagles won't be taking the field.
Philadelphia will be taking on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round and kick-off is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be able to be found on your local FOX television station, FOX Sports streaming, NFL+, and YouTubeTV based on your cable package situation as well as your streaming accounts.
The playoffs will kick off on Saturday with two games. The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans will begin the playoff action followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Neither of the games will have an impact on the Eagles unless Philadelphia finds a way to make the Super Bowl and face off against one of those four.
The Buffalo Bills will face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET right before the Eagles and Packers take the field.
It's sure to be a good game. Philadelphia will have star quarterback Jalen Hurts back on the field as he was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. His health was the biggest story leading up to the game but he will be on the field and good to go.
The Eagles and Packers are familiar with each other as they faced off in Week 1 of the 2024 season in Brazil. Philadelphia came out on top. A lot has changed since then, but hopefully the Eagles will have the same result on Sunday.