Eagles Land Veteran CB They've Long Been Interested In
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have signed veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a one-year deal, according to a league source.
Originally a 2017 first-round pick out of Southern California, Jackson has played a lot of good football in his career. Set to enter his eighth season in 2025, the St. Louis-area native turns 30 in mid-September.
Jackson has 77 career NFL starts over his first four seasons in Tennessee and the last three with the New York Giants.
The Eagles were the last team in the NFL to sign an unrestricted free agent with GM Howie Roseman calling this a “maintenance offseason” for the reigning Super Bowl champions and imploring his passionate fan base to be patient as Philadelphia readjusted to generate more cash with big-money extensions for players like Cam Jurgens, Jalen Carter and Reed Blankenship looming.
Over the past two days, Jackson is the fourth one-year contract player to be added in the second wave of free agency by Philadelphia, joining running back AJ Dillon, edge rusher Josh Uche, and tight end Harrison Bryant.
Roseman is slowly adding competition at all the positions the Eagles want young players to step up with the idea not to coronate anyone.
Dillon will serve as a safety net for second-year back Will Shipley, Uche for second-year edge Jalyx Hunt, Bryant for Grant Calcaterra and Co. at tight end, and Jackson will serve as insurance for third-year CB Kelee Ringo.
Jackson has played in 83 games (with those 77 starts) and amassed 376 tackles, 4 interceptions, 56 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles, and 4 fumble recoveries over his seven seasons.
The Eagles were also interested in signing Jackson back in 2021 when the Giants offered him a three-year, $39 million contract.
