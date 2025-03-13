Eagles Today

Eagles Land Veteran CB They've Long Been Interested In

Philadelphia wanted to sign Adoree' Jackson to a free agent deal in 2021 but lost out to the New York Giants.

John McMullen

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (21) celebrates after receiving a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (21) celebrates after receiving a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have signed veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a one-year deal, according to a league source.

Originally a 2017 first-round pick out of Southern California, Jackson has played a lot of good football in his career. Set to enter his eighth season in 2025, the St. Louis-area native turns 30 in mid-September. 

Jackson has 77 career NFL starts over his first four seasons in Tennessee and the last three with the New York Giants.

The Eagles were the last team in the NFL to sign an unrestricted free agent with GM Howie Roseman calling this a “maintenance offseason” for the reigning Super Bowl champions and imploring his passionate fan base to be patient as Philadelphia readjusted to generate more cash with big-money extensions for players like Cam Jurgens, Jalen Carter and Reed Blankenship looming.

Over the past two days, Jackson is the fourth one-year contract player to be added in the second wave of free agency by Philadelphia, joining running back AJ Dillon, edge rusher Josh Uche, and tight end Harrison Bryant.

Roseman is slowly adding competition at all the positions the Eagles want young players to step up with the idea not to coronate anyone.

Dillon will serve as a safety net for second-year back Will Shipley, Uche for second-year edge Jalyx Hunt, Bryant for Grant Calcaterra and Co. at tight end, and Jackson will serve as insurance for third-year CB Kelee Ringo.

Jackson has played in 83 games (with those 77 starts) and amassed 376 tackles, 4 interceptions, 56 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles, and 4 fumble recoveries over his seven seasons.

The Eagles were also interested in signing Jackson back in 2021 when the Giants offered him a three-year, $39 million contract.

MORE NFL: Georgia Is On The Eagles' Mind Again; This Time For A Coach

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News