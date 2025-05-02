Eagles Make First Signing Involving NFL Draft Pick
The 2025 National Football League Draft has come and gone.
Philadelphia made 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and is trending in the right direction for sure. The draft wrapped up last Saturday and now we have the first official deal in the aftermath involving a draft pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on Friday that the Eagles were the first team to sign a rookie draft pick as they handed fifth-round linebacker Smael Mondon a four-year deal worth $4.595 million.
"First rookie draft pick signing is in: Eagles fifth-round pick, linebacker Smael Mondon, has signed a four-year, $4.595 million deal," Schefter said.
Mondon was taken with the No. 161 overall pick in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He played four years at Georgia and racked up eight overall sacks and 212 total tackles in 51 games played. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games and had 57 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and three passes defended.
He graded out well in the NFL Combine and earned an overall prospect grade of 6.31 -- which equates to "Will eventually be plus starter." He was the third-ranked linebacker overall with a 75 overall ranking.
"Mondon is physical and can run," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein shared. "He’s quick to flow downhill and challenge blocks with good pop. He’s inconsistent to diagnose and flow accurately to his fits, but he has good pursuit speed to range and tackle to the sidelines. He pursues the action with focus and leverage. Mondon becomes tackle-ready quickly in space. He’s effective on passing downs with good coverage and blitz talent. The run game instincts could slow him early in his career, but he’s a battle-tested, three-down option with special teams value and starting potential."
He wasn't taken early, but this is a kid who can make an impact from the jump in 2025.