Eagles Put On Notice For Ex-Cowboys Superstar
Do the Philadelphia Eagles have another big move in them?
Philadelphia isn’t flush with cap space. Right now, the Eagles have a little over $24 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. This number doesn’t currently include the rookies from the recent NFL Draft. Clearly, the Eagles don’t have a ton of cap space to work with, but NFL.com’s Kevin Patra surprisingly linked the team to former Dallas Cowboys superstar Amari Cooper as one of a few potential fits in free agency.
"Howie Roseman deserves the 'Dynasty Patriots Treatment,' wherein every available free agent or trade target is linked to his Eagles," Patra said. "The two-time Super Bowl-winning GM isn't shy about adding veteran depth -- see Julio Jones, 2023 -- and Philly's drop-off behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is steep. Jahan Dotson, the team's WR3, put up 216 yards last season.
"Behind that trio sits 2024 sixth-rounder Johnny Wilson and another reclamation project in Terrace Marshall Jr. As they did last year before the Dotson trade, the Eagles could let things shake out and see if any youngsters are ready to take on a bigger role. However, adding a veteran could make sense as we near the season. Philly offers Cooper a legit shot at chasing a ring in 2025 that others on this list cannot."
He is a free agent as his five-year, $100 million contract expired. He signed it with the Cowboys, but was traded to the Cleveland Browns and then again to the Buffalo Bills. Cooper, without a doubt is the top remaining free agent receiver. It would be great to give the team another high-end weapon of his caliber, but a move just doesn’t seem likely. With not-too-much cap space to work with and rookies to sign and other holes to fill, receiver doesn't seem like the most likely option right now.
