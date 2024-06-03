Eagles Mandatory Minicamp: 5 Things To Watch
PHILADELPHIA – The first mandatory minicamp of the Nick Sirianni era kicks off Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex with the Eagles intent on finishing off their spring work in a positive fashion.
Here’s what Sirianni and company will want to see going into the their summer break.
OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT
The on-field OTA portion of the spring was not impressive for what is expected to be one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.
The shift from a signature Sirianni scheme to Kellen Moore’s predilections has come slowly, something highlighted by the four interceptions thrown by quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, and Tanner McKee last week in what was a glorified passing camp environment.
The attendance of star receiver DeVonta Smith in the mandatory camp should help, as will the return of All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, although the offensive line doesn’t do much during team drills during the spring.
The big questions is when will Hurts start to look more comfortable in Moore’s offense?
That doesn't need to happen this week. Signs of life, however, would go a long way toward shutting down the uncertainty during the speculation-fueled dead period.
BANG FOR BARKLEY’S BUCKS
A passing camp should be where Saquon Barkley excels but there’s been very little evidence of the high-profile free-agent signing being more than a decoy in the passing game. In fact, when it comes to the running backs in the passing game, backup Kenny Gainwell has looked like the more natural receiver.
The one time the Eagles went for the splash to Barkley on a wheel route, linebacker Devin White locked down the veteran back like it was the pandemic.
Philadelphia has billed Barkley as "special" and called him a weapon. If that's the case, it might be time to start weaponizing.
NAKOBE TIME?
Third-year pro Nakobe Dean returned to the field for the first time since his Lisfranc surgery last week and you get the feeling all the Devin White and Zack Baun talk at off-ball linebacker in his absence was exactly that.
If Dean is healthy, he will be on the field for the Eagles' defense, likely at the Mike position, with White sliding over to the weakside and trying to fend off Baun for playing time.
New LB coach Bobby King is a no-nonsense mentor and noted how Dean is a really good player but needs to be on the field to show it.
BRADBERRY EFFECT
The odds that James Bradberry is around for the Sept. 6 season opener against Green Bay in Sao Paulo, Brazil remain small.
As long as the veteran is around, however, the Eagles will pay deference to the former All-Pro's stature, something that could take away valuable reps from spring star Isaiah Rodgers, rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, as well as bouncing second-year players Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks further down the depth chart.
A compromise might be Bradberry showing up to avoid the fines and the Eagles turning the ninth-year pro into a healthy scratch while trying to work something out behind the scenes.
COMMUNICATION ON THE BACK END
New defensive backs coach Christian Parker dropped the illusion of complexity line when taking about Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme, a nod toward making things look similar pre-snap before spinning off into a host of coverage looks post snap.
With so many new and younger bodies in the secondary, the communication of that group will be tested daily and will continue to be a theme throughout the offseason process.
MORE NFL: Eagles Bring In Veteran Help At OG