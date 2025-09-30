Eagles May Be Ready For Change On The Corner
PHILADELPHIA – He wasn’t targeted much. For whatever reason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense didn’t throw Kelee Ringo's way much at all, but the times they did, Vic Fangio liked what he saw.
“Thought he did good,” said the Eagles defensive coordinator on Tuesday. “He can be better. The true test for him will be to see how he improves, but overall, did good.”
Ringo played well enough, that Fangio wouldn’t say if Ringo will still be the starter when Adoree Jackson is ready to return from a groin injury that prevented him from playing in Tampa on Sunday.
“It’s possible,” said Fangio, when asked if Ringo will still be there if Jackson is good to go.
The DC added, “He was pretty sticky in man coverage. I’d like to see his tackling improve. One thing a guys has to learn who has played predominantly special teams is tackling on defense is a lot different than tackling on special teams. But I’m confident he can improve that.”
Kelee Ringo Knows He Must Improve
Switching Jackson out for Ringo would be a change of direction from the summer, when Jackson and Ringo battled to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo faded so badly in the competition that he didn’t take a single defensive snap until Sunday’s 31-25 win.
Ringo played 52 snaps (82 percent). He made four tackles with one pass defended and a huge fumble recovery that led to the Eagles’ final points of the game in the third quarter.
“I was prepared,” said Ringo after the game. “I thought I was well-prepared, you know? Just went out there with the utmost confidence. I know my guys believe in me. I’m out there for a reason. Coaches believe in me. That’s all you really need. When you prepare like no other there’s really no reason to be nervous. You just go out there, press play, and just do what you’ve been preparing yourself to do.”
Ringo knows his tackling needs work, and he’s right. He missed a couple on Sunday.
“That was one of the main things I told myself that I have to continue to get better at tackling,” he said. “No excuse. My first time being out there in general this season, specifically, but when you’re out there, you’re good enough regardless.
“So, have to find a way to get better and get guys on the ground. That’s the name of the game. Stop the yards after catch. You can help your team win if you’re a good defense that can stop the yards after the catch.”
