Eagles Vic Fangio Breaks News On Return Of Star Linebacker
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean’s return is on the horizon. At least his return to practice is, according to Eagles Vic Fangio. The defensive coordinator said on Tuesday his star linebacker could have his practice window opened this week or next and then, Fangio said, “We’ll see where he’s at.”
Dean said after the Eagles wrapped training camp that he thinks he would return for Week 5, which is Sunday, when the 2-2 Denver Broncos visit Lincoln Financial Field, hoping to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.
If his practice window opens this week, there’s a chance he could be added to the roster in time for the game. After a practice window is opened, teams have three weeks to add a player to the roster or lose him for the season.
Once Dean returns, and it’s looking like it will eventually happen, the trickledown will be interesting to watch. Fangio didn’t want to go there on Tuesday.
“We’ll see when we get there,” he said. “I don’t think we’re there, yet.”
Trickledown Effect Of Nakobe Dean's Return
Fangio touted Dean’s play from last year, when he was second on the team in tackles with 128, with three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception before tearing his patellar tendon in the opening round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.
“He played great last year,” said Fangio. “Besides being the signal caller guy and being a leader, you can’t be a leader unless you play good and he played great for us last year.”
So what are the options when Dean returns? You just can’t leave rookie Jihad Campbell or Zack Baun out of the lineup.
Campbell has come into his own, starting all four games. He has made 22 tackles, 12 of which have been solo. Campbell also has one interception and a forced fumble. He could play some edge resp to accommodate Dean’s return. He was asked about playing the edge after the Eagles moved to 4-0.
“I’m used to edge, so it was pretty good,” said Campbell of the handful of reps he got there against the Bucs. “I always appreciate Coach Vic trusting me and allowing me to go on the edge, and play as a collective, so we can go out and dominate.”
The numbers on the edge are shrinking, too, with Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve. Smith will return, probably after the bye. Okoronkwo’s season is over, so giving Campbell a larger role there might make sense.
“I think we’re good with what we have,” said Fangio. “The numbers are dwindling, and if we need more, I’m sure (GM) Howie (Roseman) will get something done.”
