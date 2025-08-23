Eagles May Have A QB2 Issue For Week 1 Vs. The Cowboys
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Had he not injured a finger on his throwing hand in practice earlier this week, no one would have batted an eye at Tanner McKee on the MetLife Stadium sidelines during the Eagles' 19-17 preseason finale win over the New York Jets.
The Eagles' QB2 had proven all he needed to when it came to the plan of elevating the third-year Stanford product to the backup role Kenny Pickett handled well during Philadelphia's run to a Super Bowl LIX championship last season.
However, dozens of binoculars were aimed at McKee's right hand from the MetLife press box, trying to ascertain what McKee is dealing with, and the anecdotal evidence is not positive from a short-term perspective with the season opener looming against Dallas on Sept. 4.
McKee kept his right hand with the damaged finger in his hooded sweatshirt all evening and didn't use his dominant hand, even bypassing the post-game buffet with reporters lined up waiting for locker room access.
What we do know is that the injury did not require surgery, and any long-term absence is not a concern. A Week 1 issue could be in play, however, which is not nothing because the candidates for the Eagles' QB3 position -- rookie Kyle McCord and veteran Dorian Thompson Robinson -- are not ready for prime time players as potential QB2 options behind Jalen Hurts.
When asked if McKee would be ready for the Eagles' Sept. 4 game against the Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni demurred as he typically does with injuries.
The coach also didn't swat away the notion that things are touch-and-go with McKee, which was the most important part of his answer when reading tea leaves.
"We'll see, you know, know he's dealing with a finger, and he's working to get back," Sirianni said. "... We'll see where he is."
The Eagles gave the entire preseason finale against the Jets to McCord, the team's sixth-round pick back in April, and it was hardly an inspiring performance. McCord finished 15 of 35 for a minuscule 136 yards with one ugly interception forced into double coverage.
"It was too aggressive of a decision," McCord said of his ill-timed throw, which was targeted toward undrafted rookie Darius Cooper in bracket coverage. "You want to play the game and try and push the ball down the field and make plays. I probably should have come off that read and dropped my eyes to [John] Metchie, who was open on that play. That’s on nobody but the quarterback. I want to push the ball down the field, but I have to do it when the opportunity presents itself."
Overall, McCord is happy with his first summer in the NFL, however.
"Constant growth every day," he said. "Sometimes, it’s a good day and that’s reassuring that you’re moving in the right direction. Some days aren’t as good as the others, but you have to learn from those and get better. As long as you continue to stay on that trajectory of getting better every day, especially being a younger guy in this league, that’s all you can ask for."
The Eagles could be asking for something else, especially if Cleveland moves on from Pickett, who was traded to the Browns in March to clear the path for McKee as Hurts' backup.
The easiest solution is to presume that the durable Hurts can make it through 60 minutes against the Cowboys with no issues and wait for McKee's return.
For a team that prides itself on winning outside the margins, GM Howie Roseman will have his ear to the ground with the initial cut to 53 set for Aug. 26.