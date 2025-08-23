Eagles' 53-Man Roster Projection
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Friday night in South Jersey was for the bubble players, best exemplified by the Eagles’ team captains for a day marching to midfield for the coin toss in what turned out to be a 19-17 Philadelphia win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth, linebacker/turned fullback and forever special teams demon Ben VanSumeren, defensive tackle Byron Young, and safety Tristin McCollum are all well-respected inside the NovaCare Complex, but in the rough and tumble world of the NFL, they are bubble players, always on alert and always “fighting” for their livelihood in an exclusive club.
The final decisions in this year’s initial cut to 53 by Eagles GM Howie Roseman have to be made by Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 4 ET, so here’s my annual exercise in futility to try to read the mind of the NFL’s best GM with training camp and the preseason officially in the rearview mirror.
Quarterbacks (3):
In - Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord
Out - Dorian Thompson-Robinson
-Any intrigue into the QB3 spot was extinguished when the Eagles gave McCord, the team's sixth-round pick in April, the entire game against the Jets. It wasn't great, but Philadelphia wants to keep working with the high-volume college thrower, and there are signs that his play would accelerate with a better supporting cast in an emergency.
What is intriguing is McKee's finger injury, which might keep the QB2 out of the season opener against Dallas on Sept. 4. If that's the case, keep an eye on former backup Kenny Pickett if Cleveland moves on from the veteran.
Running Backs (3):
In - Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon
-Out - Montrell Johnson, Keilan Robinson, ShunDerrick Powell
You always have to be wary of Roseman playing the game with vested veterans whom he could work out a wink-wink deal to start on the practice squad before elevations and ultimately adding them to the 53. Dillon could be in that category.
The feel here is that the powerful veteran has done enough to clear the bar on that scenario.
Barkley is an All-Pro and the centerpiece of the Eagles' offense, while Shipley had a great summer and projects as a difference-making third-down receiver if Philadelphia wants to evolve in that aspect on offense.
Fullback (1)
In - Ben VanSumeren
VanSumeren is a coach's dream as a back-end roster player. A core four special teamer who still has the versatility to help on defense in case of an emergency. In his primary role, the Eagles love BVS' physicality as a lead blocker and are excited to surprise some by tapping into his athletic skills.
Wide Receiver (5)
In: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, Darius Cooper
IR - Johnny Wilson
Out - Ainias Smith, Avery Williams, Taylor Morin, Terrace Marshall, Ife Adeyi, Elijah Cooks
In the end, it was too difficult to justify a roster spot for either Ainias Smith or Williams over Cooper, the undrafted rookie from Tarleton State, who had a better body of work this summer. Smith's two drops and shaky punt return opps against the Jets were like failing a final exam.
Punt return is a problem if you move on from Smith and Williams, but remember Cooper DeJean is the Eagles' best, and Jahan Dotson can also handle the role if needed. Meanwhile Smith and Williams could get to the PS.
Tight End (3)
In - Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson
-Out - EJ Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse
A sudden case of the drops over the final week by Jenkins sealed the deal for Granson, although the Eagles could probably use Jenkins' upside as a blocker more after losing Johnny Wilson to season-ending surgery.
Granson could also be a candidate for the aforementioned vested veteran PS stash if the Eagles want to keep an extra young body on the offensive or defensive lines.
Offensive Line (10)
In - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Drew Kendall, Darian Kinnard, Myles Hinton, Trevor Keegan
-IPP - Laeken Vakalahi
-Out - Brett Toth, Cameron Williams, Hollin Pierce, Kendall Lamm, Kenyon Green
This is the toughest area to figure out with the three Day 3 draft picks that Jeff Stoutland wants to work with. Kendall is the only one ready to contribute right away, and the guess from there is Roseman splits the difference by redshirting Hinton on the 53 and betting on Williams getting through waivers.
The game-day eight seems solid with the starters plus Pryor, Kendall and Kinnard.
Edge Defender (5)
In - Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Johnson
Out - Ochaun Mathis, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Off one night against the Jets, the temptation is to keep Powell-Ryland, who was a world-beater in third-team reps, showing the kind of burst and speed around the edge that hasn't been seen from the Eagles' other backups.
That said, body of work has to mean something, and Patrick Johnson made the team with day-to-to consistency.
The real debate for me is Powell-Ryland vs. Ojulari, who didn't do much this summer, but $3 million in guarantees and reputation will carry the day there.
Interior Defensive Line (6)
In- Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall
Out - Joe Evans, Justin Rogers, Jacob Sykes, Jereme Robinson
Vic Fangio loves "BY" and he's the fourth man in the rotation and backup to Davis when it comes to nose or shade reps. Robinson will likely start as a game-day inactive as he continues to learn, while Hall's inside-out versatility is valuable.
Off-ball Linebacker (4)
ILB - Zack Baul, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon
PUP - Nakobe Dean
Out - Lance Dixon, Dallas Gant, Chance Campbell
Bobby King's Block Destruction University is well-stocked with an All-Pro in Baun, an imposing first-round physical presence in Campbell, and two young players with upside in Trotter and Mondon. If Dean returns down the road at the same level he played at last season, this is the best LB room in the NFL.
Cornerback (6)
In - Quinyon Mitchell, Adoree' Jackson, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett
-Out - Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, Brandon Johnson, A.J. Woods, Tariq Castro-Fields
Mitchell is ready to take the next step as one of the game's top cornerbacks, and Jackson looks poised to at least start the season at CB2 with DeJean again getting most of his work in the slot.
Ringo had a disappointing summer but is too valuable as a special-teamer to move on from while Fangio likes McWilliams.
It feels like Jackson is warming the CB2 seat for Bennett, an August trade pickup from Las Vegas.
Safety (4)
In - Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Drew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum
Out - Andre Sam', Maxen Hook, Lewis Cine
The Eagles can afford to go light at the safety position because of DeJean's versatility. Mukuba's recent hamstring injury puts Brown on track to start Week 1, but the Eagles will want Mukuba's coverage skills on the field sooner rather than later.
Specialists (3)
In: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett
Pretty sure I got this group correct.
Practice Squad (17):
RB -Montrell Johnson
WR - Taylor Morin
KR - Avery Williams
WR -Elijah Cooks
TE - EJ Jenkins
TE -Nick Muse
S - Andre Sam'
S -Maxen Hook
CB -Brandon Johnson
CB -Eli Ricks
LB -Lance Dixon
OL - Brett Toth
Edge -Ochaun Mathis
Edge -Antwaun Powell-Ryland
OL - Hollin Pierce
OL - Cameron Williams
DT -Jacob Sykes
