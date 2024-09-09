Eagles May Have Rising Star On Their Hands After Stunning Team Debut
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly had a busy offseason.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with a few holes to fill on the roster after a devastating end to the 2023 season. The Eagles were among the biggest favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl last year, but fell a part down the stretch and were bounced early in the playoffs.
The Eagles reloaded this offseason and one position they took a close look at was linebacker. Philadelphia had a weakness heading into the season and in response signed 27-year-old linebacker Zack Baun as an option to help.
He did more than help in Philadelphia's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. Baun looked like a star out there for the Eagles. He had two sacks, 11 solo tackles, and 15 total tackles in the win. Philadelphia certainly must love what it saw out of him. His two sacks in the Week 1 win matched his total over four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, as pointed out by RotoWire.
"Baun compiled 15 total tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Friday's 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil," RotoWire said. "Baun had quite the debut with the Eagles after signing with the team in March, leading Philadelphia in tackles. The 2.0 sacks matched his career total over his four years with New Orleans. With Devin White (ankle) unavailable, Baun took on some added workload at interior linebacker and made the most of his opportunity."
The young linebacker already has tied his career-high for sacks in a season and is just 15 tackles away from tying his career-high for tackles in a season with 30. Baun showed in the Eagles' win over the Packers with an extended opportunity, he can make an impact on the game.
Philadelphia may not have expected much in bringing Baun in this offseason, but if he can play like he did Week 1 on a consistent basis, he could be a rising star for the Eagles.
More NFL: Eagles Could Target Former Pro Bowler Who Signed $92 Million Deal