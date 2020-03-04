Eagles Might be Considering Move to Draft Henry Ruggs

The buzz isn’t subsiding. In fact, it is only growing louder; buzzier, if you will.

The noise surrounds the Eagles and their quest to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft to land one of the big three receivers in a crop of pass catchers that could be the most prolific to enter the NFL at once than at any time in draft history.

An interesting take from Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated has the Eagles dealing with Atlanta Falcons to rise from No. 21 to No. 16 in the first round. To do so, the Eagles would send Atlanta their 21 and 53 picks. In that scenario, Hanson has the Eagles taking Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs.

An expensive price to pay in a deep class for an Eagles team that has needs at many positions.

Frankly, a second-round pick to move up five spots probably is too high. According to the NFL Trade Chart Evaluator, the Eagles could probably get away with sending a third and fourth round pick in addition to their 21pick. The Eagles are expected to have two thirds and three fourths thanks the compensatory formula.

The Falcons already own two second-round selection, Nos. 47 and 55. A third and a fourth would give them two in each round.

It would certainly behoove the Eagles to move ahead of their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. Though Dallas has been linked heavily to safety Xavier McKinney, it isn’t out of the question that they try to find a receiver to team with Dak Prescott, especially if Amari Cooper bolts in free agency.

The Eagles may need to even jump over the Denver Broncos at No. 15. Denver could go with a receiver, too.

Then there are the Buffalo Bills, who pick right behind the Eagles at No. 22 and again in the second round at No. 54. They are hunting a receiver, too, so there is a good chance they could be looking to move up.

Competition is good for teams moving down, so the Eagles may have to give up more than they might want to if in fact Ruggs is their top target, and why shouldn’t he be?

Ruggs was the fastest player at the Combine, clocking a 4.27, narrowly missing the record set three years ago by John Ross, now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After clocking his 40 times, however, Rugg did not participate in on-field drills. Instead, he watched with a bag of ice strapped to the top of his leg.

At 5-11, 188, there is always the question of durability. That hasn’t been an issue, though, at Alabama, where he played 40 games in three seasons.

“I think the biggest thing is confidence in the game,” said Ruggs. “I know I’m not the biggest guy but I’m not afraid to throw my body in with anybody.”

Speed isn’t everything but it certainly would play nicely with the Eagles, who have a stated offseason goal of getting faster and younger.

Ruggs satisfies on both counts. He just turned 21 in January, and well, you know his 40 time. Plus, he would fit neatly into the Eagles’ offense – any offense for that matter – for many reasons other than speed and youth.

“I feel like I bring everything,” said Ruggs at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. “I’m a playmaker. I don’t just pride myself on just speed. I want to be a guy who can do everything on the field. I get downfield to block for my teammates, just as they do the same for me. I play without the ball, and with the ball in my hands I can make a play.

“At Alabama, the way our offense was set up, different positions, I’m not afraid to move around. I played inside, outside. If you wanted me at running back, I’d do that. I’m a team player, and I will do whatever you ask me to do.”

Asked if he had a favorite route, Ruggs replied: “I wouldn’t say that I have a favorite route. Whichever one will get the ball in my hands the fastest.”

Great answer, probably going to be a great player.

One who is worth paying a steep price for?

Depending how the Eagles feel about “consolation” prizes such as, potentially, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, LSU’s Justin Jefferson, TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk to name a few isn’t really known.

It could be Ruggs, and that probably means moving up the board to get him.