Eagles Predicted To Lose 25-Year-Old After Breakout Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles built a near-perfect roster for the 2024 National Football League season.
Philadelphia didn’t get the buzz it probably deserved for much of the season, but it didn’t have any glaring holes and steamrolled its way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs and now with free agency coming up, there already has been chatter about what changes could be on the horizon.
The Eagles likely have too many big-name free agents to hold on to. One who is heading to the open market is Milton Williams. The 25-year-old had a breakout year and dazzled in the Super Bowl. He had his best game of the season and totaled two sacks against Kansas City.
Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal put together a list of the Eagles’ top free agents with predictions. For Williams, he predicted that he will end up leaving.
"Milton Williams, defensive tackle," Frank said. "Williams is precisely the kind of player the Eagles would want to keep as their own drafted player (third round, 2021) who blossomed into a bona-fide NFL starter for years to come. But the (Detroit Lions') Alim McNeill, drafted a few spots ahead of Williams, signed a four-year extension worth as much as $97 million last season. That ballpark is too rich for the Eagles. The Eagles can try to draft Williams' replacement. Verdict: Gone."
Hopefully, this doesn’t come true. Part of the reason why the Eagles were able to dominate against the Chiefs was the success of its defensive line. Patrick Mahomes was never able to get comfortable and Philadelphia jumped ahead and never looked back.
Williams is a huge reason for that and it would be better to bring him back. Plus, he made it known that he would like to come back.
