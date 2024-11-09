Eagles Today

Eagles' Most Versatile Player Upgraded For Sunday

Eagles' LB/FB/Special-teamer Ben VanSumeren was upgraded from questionable on Saturday.

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) in a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA - The most versatile Eagles player is good to go Sunday in North Texas.

Ben VanSumeren, who helps Philadelphia in all three phases these days, cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and had the questionable tag removed on Saturday afternoon, meaning the special-teams stalwart will be available for Sunday’s game at the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys.

A linebacker by trade and one of Michael Clay’s foundational pieces on the third phase while playing 75% of the special teams snaps, VanSumeren has also made some noise recently on offense with some tremendous lead blocks as the Eagles’ fullback.

VanSumeren also caught his first NFL pass in Philadelphia’s 28-23 win over Jacksonville last week which improved the Eagles to 6-2 on the season. 

The second-year pro suffered a concussion against the Jags, however, and was listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday.

It’s never easy to pass through the league’s concussion protocol from Sunday to Sunday but VanSumeren was able to do it. 

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday and VanSumeren was estimated as a non-participant. By Thursday’s full-scale practice, BVS was listed as limited and on Friday he was back to being a full participant before being listed as questionable for the game.

With the upgrade for VanSumeren, all 53 active players are available for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

