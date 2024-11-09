Bryce Huff's Struggles Have Overshadowed How Well Eagles' Defensive Front Has Played
PHILADELPHIA - Talk to most around the Delaware Valley and the perception is that the Eagles’ defensive front hasn’t quite met expectations.
The perceived strength of the defensive unit coming into the season, the lack of a splashy pass rusher in the mold of the departed Haason Reddick has skewed a reality in which the Philadelphia defense is the No. 3 overall in the NFL through a 6-2 start.
The emergence of rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and the unexpected stellar play of linebacker Zack Baun have been the feel-good stories.
After a slower-than-expected start the defensive front, led by emerging second-year difference-maker Jalen Carter is right where it’s supposed to be as one of the NFL’s best.
In fact, in the post-Week 9 Pro Football Focus snapshot, the Eagles’ defensive front is No. 2 in the entire NFL behind only Keystone State rival Pittsburgh, a unit powered by perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt.
PFF notes that defensive end Josh Sweat “has been effective as a rusher this year with 30 total pressures and an 18.0% pass-rush win rate.” It also tabs Carter as the best player on the unit, noting the gifted Georgia product has the eighth-best grade in the NFL for interior defensive linemen and is No. 3 as a pass rusher.
What really sets Philadelphia apart is the consistency of the front.
Carter’s supporting cast on the interior – nose tackle Jordan Davis, as well as Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker, are all delivering while Sweat, the ageless Brandon Graham, and the emerging Nolan Smith are playing at a winning level on the edge.
The one disappointment has been $51 million edge rusher Bryce Huff who hasn’t lived up to the organization’s evaluation as a free agent pickup from the New York Jets.
That’s the one piece of the puzzle that could put the Eagles’ defensive front over the top.
If Huff isn’t going to provide it, a more consistent pass rush over a larger number of reps has to come from either Smith or rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt.
However, it seems like Huff’s struggles have overshadowed what contextually has been a very effective defensive front.
