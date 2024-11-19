Eagles Must Pursue Ex-$92 Million Packers Standout Pro Bowler
One former Green Bay Packer star somehow is still available on the open market.
We now are heading into Week 12 of the 2024 National Football League regular season and there still are some players available in free agency who could help teams down the stretch.
One player who fits this description is former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari. He was one of the best linemen in football before injuries derailed him over the last three seasons. Bakhtiari even signed a $92 million deal with the Packers.
Now, he is available and seemingly is in a better place health-wise than he was. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to add more offensive line depth, they really should give him a call. If he's actually healthy now, he's worth a flier. Bakhtiari was named an All-Pro for five straight seasons from 2016 through 2020 before injuries came into play.
The Eagles are a great team and have a chance to contend for a Super Bowl title this year. Philadelphia has won six straight games and is 8-2. The only team that is ahead of the Eagles in the NFC right now is the Detroit Lions. Philadelphia has all of the makings of a Super Bowl contender and adding more offensive line depth only could help.
Injuries pop up left and right and the Eagles dealt with some offensive line injuries already this year. Adding Bakhtiari to the practice squad to see if he has anything left in the tank could be a great move. He surely wouldn't cost $92 million any longer and could be had ay a significant discount.
