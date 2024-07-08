Eagles MVP Drought: When Will It End, Who Can End It, Who Came Close In Prior Years?
PHILADELPHIA – They used to be one of 13 teams that had never won a Super Bowl.
That infamous streak ended in 2017 when the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the very first time after beating the New England Patriots dynasty and the G.O.A.T Tom Brady, 41-33.
The Eagles still have another streak that’s equally, shall we say, embarrassing. They have never had a league MVP. Never. At least going back to 1957 when the Associated Press began naming one each year.
They’ve had players come close, with the most recent runner-up being Jalen Hurts just two seasons ago. Hurts fell short to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The other teams without an MVP are the Cardinals, Jets, Saints, Bucs, Jaguars, and Texans. If the Eagles are going to break that ignominious streak, it will likely be Hurts that has to do it.
Other Eagles who could earn the award in addition to Hurts:
A.J. Brown: The receiver was in the discussion for a brief time last year when he set an NFL record with six straight games of 125-plus-yard receiving from Sept. 25 through Oct. 29. If he threatens 2,000 yards receiving and records double-digit touchdowns, perhaps he can do it.
DeVonta Smith: He certainly has the talent to be a No. 1 receiver on many teams, but his presence probably means neither he nor Brown will win it since they will divvy up the catches and yards.
Saquon Barkley: If the talented running back were to win it, what a blow it would be to Giants fans who still can’t get over the running back leaving for an NFC East rival. The possibility of it happening may be slim, but it’s not unthinkable.
The MVP, however, is typically dominated by quarterbacks. You have to go back to 2006 to find the last running back to win it. The then-San Diego Chargers’ LaDainian Tomlinson won it that year, following up on running back Shaun Alexander doing it in 2005 with the Seattle Seahawks.
The last receiver to win it was, well, a receiver never has won it.
Here’s a look at the Eagles’ who finished in the top six of the MVP voting since 1957:
RUNNERS-UP
Hurts, 2022: He accounted for 39 touchdowns – 22 in the air and 13 on the ground, but Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards with 41 TD passes to win.
Donovan McNabb, 2000: Then-St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk won it after rushing for 1,359 yards and 18 touchdowns and catching 81 passes for 830 yards and eight touchdowns.
Randall Cunningham, 1990: The scrambler lost out to the San Francisco 49ers’ Joe Montana, despite their numbers being close. Montana threw for 3,944 yards with 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Cunningham had 3,466 yards passing with 30 touchdowns, 30 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, but added 942 yards on the ground with five rushing scores.
Cunningham, 1988: Again, it feels like Cunningham got robbed. Bengals QB Boomer Esiason won it but threw for 284 fewer yards than Cunningham. Esiason had more TD passes, 28-24, but Cunningham added six rushing touchdowns to go along with 624 yards on the ground.
THIRD PLACE
Carson Wentz, 2017: Maybe the QB wins the award if he didn’t suffer a serious knee injury late in the season. Tom Brady took the prize with running back Todd Gurley fishing second in the voting.
Sonny Jurgensen, 1961: The QB threw for 3,723 yards, but Green Bay halfback Paul Hornung took the award with Browns RB Jim Brown second.
FOURTH PLACE
Ron Jaworksi, 1980: “Jaws” threw for 3,529 yards and 27 touchdowns, but lost out to Browns QB Brian Sipe, who threw for more than 4,000 yards with 30 touchdowns. Finishing second was RB Earl Campbell with third going to Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski.
Paul Retzlaff, 1965: Somehow, the tight end is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year, he was beaten out by Jim Brown with Johnny Unitas second and Dave Parks third.
FIFTH PLACE
Seth Joyner, 1991: Rarely does a defender get many votes, but Joyner was dominant. His whole career was and he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bills running back Thurman Thomas won the award this season followed by Buffalo QB Jim Kelly, Lions RB Barry Sanders, and Washington QB Mark Rypien.
Oddly enough, Joyner didn’t win the AP Defensive Player of the Year, either. That went to Saints LB Paat Swilling. Joyner was second in the voting for that award, too, with teammate Reggie White third.
SIXTH PLACE
Harold Carmichael, 1979: The receiver got into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but this year he lost out on the award to Earl Campbell, who had a whopping 19 rushing touchdowns.
