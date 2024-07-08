Saquon Barkley Continues To Impress: "One That Doesn’t Come Around Too Often”
PHILADELPHIA – There have been social media posts from running back Saquon Barkley showing him and quarterback Jalen Hurts working out together since the Eagles broke from minicamp in early June.
“We’re out there just doing all the little things, throwing, working on routes, building chemistry,” said Barkley. “That’s stuff needed during this time, building that chemistry, connecting together as a team. Those are little things that really matter and help you along the way during the season.”
The New York Giants castoff has continued to do all the right things since signing a three-year contract on the first day of free agency. He began opening the eyes of his teammates from the moment he stepped into the building and throughout spring.
They talked about his leadership and the ability he has to run, catch, and block that made him the second overall pick in 2018.
One of his blockers, right tackle Lane Johnson, chimed in on Barkley during a visit with SiriusXM during the Fourth of July weekend.
“For me a lot of it is generate as much force as I can to make a running back’s life easy, but I think with his skillset he’s going to make us a look a lot better than what we might be,” said Johnson.
The Eagles' offensive line is already considered very good, one of the NFL’s best units with the right blend of coaching, with Jeff Stoutland in charge, and talent that includes Johnson and Jordan Mailata at the tackle spots and Landon Dickerson at left guard.
There are some question marks, such as who starts at right guard? It appears to be Tyler Steen’s job entering training camp, which will begin when players report on July 23, but keep an eye on hard-charging Mekhi Becton.
Also, can Cam Jurgens prove to be the player the Eagles believed he could be to take over for Jason Kelce when they drafted him in the second round two years ago?
Even Barkley has some questions with his injury history, but Johnson seems unfazed by that.
“I’ve never seen a guy weigh 230, 235 pounds being able to split out wide and pretty much be able to outrun anybody on the field and do things at receiver,” he said. “Obviously when you look at him, ultra-talented, but extremely personable, great teammate, hard worker.
"I know he’s excited about this new change in his career, and when you look at him it’s one of those guys that doesn’t come around too often.”
More NFL: Eagles Darius Slay Expresses Confidence In Teammate: "Going To Be A Special Year"