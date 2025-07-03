Eagles Named Top Option For Splashy Free Agent
The Philadelphia Eagles have done a great job over the years of bringing veterans to town with high upside and finding a way to get the most out of them.
Look at the 2024 season, specifically. Before the season, the Eagles went out and signed guys like Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton. Not every situation is positive, but these three are perfect examples. Barkley racked up over 2,000 rushing yards, Baun was a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after being a role player for the first few years of his career, and Becton looked like the star he was drafted to be.
Philadelphia has a history of rebuilding veteran's values and now is the reigning Super Bowl champs. There's a lot to like about this team and there's still some wiggle room salary-cap-wise if the Eagles want to make another move.
The Eagles' pass rush has taken a hit this offseason, so unsurprisingly, Philadelphia has been linked in some way to different pass rushers on the open market. Recently, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder ranked the Eagles among the top landing spots for three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.
"While Jadeveon Clowney never developed into the sure-fire Hall of Famer many expected him to be coming out of college, he has put together a long career as a solid all-around edge defender," Moton said. "The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has racked up 58 sacks and 108 tackles for loss over the last decade-plus, and he was a decent contributor for the Carolina Panthers last year. He posted 5.5 sacks and nine TFLs to go along with 44 total pressures and 24 "defensive stops," according to Pro Football Focus...
"Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ defense took a lot of hits this offseason, including losing Josh Sweat in free agency. While Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt are expected to take over, in addition to pass-rush specialists Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche, it couldn’t hurt to bring in Clowney as an insurance policy."
Clowney is a talented player coming off of a 5 1/2-sack season in 2024 in 14 games with the Carolina Panthers. If there is a team out there that could get him back playing like a superstar, it would be Philadelphia.