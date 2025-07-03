Eagles Sleeper? Philly Landed 'Toughest' Rookie
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to be excited about with the 2025 National Football League season right around the corner.
Philadelphia obviously has a well-built roster. That's an understatement after winning Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles infused the franchise with more young talent throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. Jihaad Campbell was taken with the No. 31 pick in the first round and the Eagles followed up by taking safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round.
Mukuba specifically is someone who can make an impact right from day No. 1. The safety room is wide open after CJ Gardner-Johnson was traded. Now, Mukuba will have at least a similar opportunity as guys like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean did last year when they earned big roles.
Could Mukuba be next?
At the very least, there's a lot of hype around him. For example, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick said had Mukuba as one of the biggest sleepers of the NFL Draft and called him the "toughest player" in the draft.
"Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas," Riddick said. "Pound for pound, play for play, Mukuba is the toughest player in this class. He has an incredible competitive spirit. He landed one of the hardest hits that I have ever seen in college football, knocking Georgia QB Gunner Stockton's helmet off in the SEC Championship. He is a heat-seeking missile with 4.45 speed.
"Mukuba also has excellent man cover skills, positional versatility and range. He has the instincts to make plays in the deep middle part of the field or in half-field zone looks, as seen by his five interceptions last season. All he lacks is ideal size -- he's 5-foot-11,186 pounds -- which will come into play if his tackling technique is not sound against bigger running backs and tight ends. I'd want this guy on my team. No doubt. He could be an awesome pick at the bottom of Round 3."
Eagles fans should be really excited about this guy right now.
