Eagles' Newest Acquisition Could Challenge To Start
PHILADELPHIA – Maybe Jakorian Bennett would have been an Eagle two years ago when the Las Vegas Raiders used the second pick of the fourth round in the 2023 draft to select him. The Eagles traded up for the next pick to make Kelee Ringo the third pick of that round.
No matter, now, because Bennett will join the Eagles after a Monday night trade that brough him from Las Vegas in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Bennett.
“We liked his tape coming out (of Maryland),” said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni before Tuesday’s practice on Day 10 of training camp. “We liked his tape when he was with the Raiders. He has speed, coverage-ability, special teams value, so we’re excited to have him.”
Bennett wasn’t at practice on Tuesday but will likely join his new team on Wednesday.
A Raiders source indicated that Bennett, who is 5-11, 195 pounds, and 24-years-old, didn’t fit the mold of what new LV coach Pete Carroll likes in his corners. He prefers them long and lanky. The source also believes that Bennett has lost confidence after being buried on the third team.
He started seven games last year, and 11 in his short, two-year career, but he tore a labrum after 10 games in 2024. He is supposed to be healthy. How quickly he will be able to contribute will be something to monitor.
“We’ll get him going and we’ll see how that goes,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, there’s a lot of meeting times that we have to make up. We’re getting him early in camp, though, so we’ll catch him up in some off time, catch him up during the meetings and have some other things to get him ready to go.”
The move came just hours after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the battle to be the second starting cornerback was close between Adoree Jackson and Ringo. Bennett will certainly be added to that mix when he is brought up to speed.
“Just adding depth to that position,” said Sirianni. “I think both those guys have done an outstanding job. I know Vic talked about that (Monday). That’s a battle. You love having battles. I think you can look out there and see Adoree make a play, you see Kelee make a play.
“They’re doing a really nice job, and excited about how they’ve worked, how they worked all offseason, how they worked all summer and came in here ready to compete. Competition brings out the best in all our guys. We’re looking forward to continuing those battles with those guys.”
One of the more under-the-radar parts to the offseason was the loss of reserve Isaiah Rodgers, who left in free agency, but was a pivotal piece at cornerback as a reserve. Adding Bennett could allow either him, Jackson, or Ringo to slide into that role.
As for the vacancy created on the defensive front after trading Booker, Sirianni isn’t concerned, though he wished Booker the best.
“You’ve seen Jordan Davis have a really good camp so far, you’ve seen Moro (Ojomo) having a really good camp, Jalen Carter’s back, obviously, and doing really, really well,” he said. “I think Byron Young has done well, the whole group’s done well. Gabe (Hall). I feel like that group’s done a really good job.”
Also in the mix is fourth-round pick Ty Robinson, who has seemed to get more comfortable as camp has gone on.
Sirianni also praised defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, whom he called one of the best position coaches in the NFL.
