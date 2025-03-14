Eagles Newest Pickup Could Be Replacing Philly Legend
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a few solid moves since free agency opened up.
One move the Eagles made that stands out is reportedly signing former Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche. Philadelphia's pass rush has taken a hit so far this season and the 26-year-old is someone who will try to help fill holes for the team.
He spent the first four-plus years as a member of the New England Patriots. He was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 season, although his production took a hit. He had two sacks in seven games with the Patriots and zero sacks with the Chiefs in six games.
Uche's best season was in 2022 when he racked up 11.5 sacks for the Patriots.
He entered free agency at the end of the season and reportedly landed with the Eagles on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
"Pass-rush help for Philadelphia: Eagles reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Chiefs free-agent LB Joshua Uche, who now will try to help replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.," Schefter said. "Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln."
One thing that is interesting about Schefter’s note is he mentioned both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Sweat signed elsewhere and reportedly will join the Arizona Cardinals.
Graham left the door open for a possible return after the Super Bowl but it also was reported that he re-injured his triceps. He hasn't made any announcements yet at this time.