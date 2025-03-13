Eagles Not Out Of Sweepstakes For Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles recently pulled off a trade that has raised some questions.
Philadelphia traded safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans that brought young guard Kenyon Green to the Eagles. Immediately, this move made people wonder if this trade could be a sign that the Eagles aren't going to reunite with breakout star Mekhi Becton.
While this is the case, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that the trade doesn't necessarily rule out Philadelphia for a reunion with Becton.
"Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is headed to the Houston Texans," Rapoport said. "They get some help on the back end...Now they end up trading him to the Houston Texans. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for former first-round guard Kenyon Green. A fresh start for Green. Doesn't mean that they are out on Mekhi Becton but at least some offensive line help and some depth."
This is great news for the Eagles. Keeping the 25-year-old breakout star in town for the 2025 season and beyond would be great after Philadelphia just had arguably the best rushing season in National Football League history. The offensive line was a big part of that success and Becton shined.
Becton is one of the better free agents still available on the open market and the longer that he remains available the better the chances look for the Eagles. Philadelphia would be lucky to have him back and as long as he's out there, a move remains possible.
He should land a large deal this offseason whether with the Eagles or not.
More NFL: AJ Dillon Has Simple Reaction To Reportedly Joining Eagles