AJ Dillon Has Simple Reaction To Reportedly Joining Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly pulled off a high-upside move on Wednesday.
Philadelphia's running back room already features the best back in football. Saquon Barkley racked up 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season in 2024 and followed it up in the playoffs with 499 more rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Barkley just had arguably the most dominant season by a running back in National Football League history and now the Eagles have improved the running back room even further by reportedly signing former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.
Dillon is just 26 years old and racked up 2,428 rushing yards over four years behind Aaron Jones in Green Bay. He missed the 2024 season due to a neck injury but is just 26 years old. Dillon also had 86 catches over the four years and 763 receiving yards.
The 2020 third-round pick took to social media on Wednesday with a simple message after the reported deal.
"Philly," Dillon shared on social media with three exclamation points and an eagle emoji.
The Eagles have one of the best offenses in football already and just added an upgrade behind Barkley. Kenneth Gainwell was a very solid piece for the Eagles and he's going to be missed. But, with Gainwell reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, there couldn't have been a better move for the Eagles right now.
He does have some question marks after missing the 2024 season, but this is a great move.
