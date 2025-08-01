Eagles News: Micah Parsons Bombshell Erupts NFC East
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't made a shocking move or anything of that nature, but the NFC East has had a seismic day.
It was a wild day on Thursday with Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin requested a trade. The dust didn't even settle before another seismic request emerged. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons announced on social media that he is requested a trade.
"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote. "I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this (America's) team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to (closed-door) negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me...
"I knew I would be leaving money on the table, but again I was OK with that," Parsons wrote. "Again, radio silence as far as my extension. In March I met with [owner] Mr. [Jerry] Jones to talk about leadership. Somehow the conversation turned into him talking contract with me. Yes, I engaged in a back and forth in regards to what I wanted from my contract, but at no point did I believe this was supposed to be a formal negotiation and I informed Mr. Jones afterward my agent would reach out thinking this would get things done."
You can read his entire statement right here.
Parsons is from Pennsylvania so it won't take long for speculation to pick up. But, there's a near-zero chance he ends up with the Eagles. But, this is something to watch.
