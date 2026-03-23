Eagles 'Most Valuable' Trade Asset Could Be Moved

The Philadelphia Eagles have never been afraid to be aggressive with Howie Roseman leading the charge.

So far this offseason, the Eagles have quietly made some really solid moves. Philadelphia has signed former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones, wide receiver Hollywood Brown and linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, to name a few moves. Plus, of course, the Eagles retained Dallas Goedert and Braden Mann as well.

It's been a solid offseason for the Eagles, but there hasn't been a splash yet. There have been rumors about a potential splash to come, but nothing crazy has happened yet. That is, of course, in reference to wide receiver AJ Brown, who has been at the center of more trade rumors than potentially any other player in the National Football League this offseason. Because of this, it's no surprise that Pro Football Focus' John Kosko tabbed Brown as the Eagles' "most valuable trade asset."

The Eagles superstar has been under a microscope all offseason

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: WR A.J. Brown," Kosko wrote. "The ongoing tension between A.J. Brown and the Eagles makes him a clear trade candidate. Still just 28 years old, Brown remains a highly productive receiver, earning an 83.4 PFF receiving grade in what was considered a down season.

"Whether due to injuries or early signs of decline, Brown did not reach 20 mph in PFF in-game tracking for the first time in his career. Given the surrounding circumstances, the Eagles may look to move him while his value remains high, as he would still command a significant return in a trade."

It's been known for a few months at this point that teams have been at least asking about Brown and the door hasn't been completely closed. Instead, it has been reported over and over again that the Eagles are looking for a massive return to even consider the idea of moving the star receiver, which is exactly what they should be doing. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles have wanted a "Quinnen Williams-like" return, which was a first- and second-round pick plus a player. No deal has been agreed to at this time, though. So, while Brown may be the Eagles' most valuable trade asset, the exact value certainly remains to be seen.

The New England Patriots have been the team most heavily tied to Brown this offseason to this point. The Patriots aren't the only team that has been linked to Brown, with the Los Angeles Rams being another team that was reportedly interested, among others. There have been times when there has been a lot of smoke around the idea of a trade. Now, reports point to after June 1 as a time more likely to see a deal get done.

The story of the offseason so far has been Brown in trade rumors. If Philadelphia does get a deal done, then we'll really know how valuable Philadelphia's "most valuable trade asset" is.