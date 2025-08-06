Eagles News: Rumors Growing Philly Will Avoid Cowboys Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are just 29 days away from taking the field for Week 1 action against the Dallas Cowboys, but who is counting?
Philadelphia will kick off the 2025 season against one of their biggest rivals at home at Lincoln Financial Field. The Thursday Night Football opener should be a wild one in Philadelphia. The Eagles will raise their second Super Bowl banner after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX back in February.
It's going to be a historic night in that respect. On top of that, it should simply be a good football game between two high-powered rosters. Thursday Night Football gets a bad rep sometimes, but there isn't a better matchup to kick off the season with.
On top of the typical drama that already comes with an Eagles-Cowboys matchup, there could be a little extra in Week 1 as well.
Eagles-Cowboys showdown already getting dramatic twist weeks before matchup
With the matchup approaching, the drama out there right now mainly involves the Cowboys. Dallas superstar Micah Parson recently requested a trade after negotiations for a long-term extension failed to develop. Plus, on top of this, the Cowboys have publicly bashed Parsons multiple times this offseason despite Parsons staying quiet until the trade request.
"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote. "I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this (America's) team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to (closed-door) negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me..."
Well, the story took another twist on Wednesday as Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked if he was confident Parsons would be on the field on Sept. 4th against the Cowboys.
"No, absolutely not," Jones said as transcribed by ESPN's Todd Archer. "A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that?"
So, as we get closer to the game, now the question is will Parsons be suiting up?
More NFL: Eagles Star AJ Brown Was More Injured Than Expected