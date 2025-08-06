Eagles Star AJ Brown Was More Injured Than Expected
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most dominant receivers in the National Football League in AJ Brown.
Philadelphia acquired Brown ahead of the 2022 National Football League season in what has turned out to be one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory. The Eagles landed a bona fide superstar for package that hasn't panned out. By now, you've probably ready about or heard about this trade on numerous occasions, especially because receiver Treylon Burks got hurt and waived by the Tennessee Titans. But, there's no reason to harp on Tennessee right now.
The Eagles got a superstar and he has been everything Philadelphia could've hoped for and more since joining the franchise. He burst onto the scene his first season with the Eagles and racked up 1,496 receiving yards on 88 catches in 2022 to go along with 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he set a new career-high in receptions with 106 and also chipped in 1,456 yard and seven touchdowns.
The 2024 season was a down year for him, by his lofty standards, and he finished the season with 67 catches, 1,079 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns because he was only able to play 13 regular season games due to injury. He still dominated when on the field and revealed that he was playing through pain for much of the second half of the season, including the Super Bowl.
Eagles WR AJ Brown details unexpected update regarding Super Bowl LIX
Brown joined Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast and revealed that he was getting his knee drained twice per week and even right before the Super Bowl last season.
"Playing hurt in the back-half of the season," Brown said when asked about digging deep and getting through adversity. "Getting my knee drained twice per week. Getting my knee drained right before the games. Right before the (Washington Commanders) game and got out there and have a good performance. Then the following week, following week, following week. Even the Super Bowl. Right before the Super Bowl."
He did not that he feels "ready to go" now.
You'll hear stories about players plaing through injuries often, but that must've been brutal for the young playmaker. While this is the case, he still was able to make an impact week in, and week out. If the Eagles had lost Brown down the stretch, it obviously would've impacted the team's chances at the Super Bowl. He put his body on the line and should be praised for that.
