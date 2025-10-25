Eagles' Next Move Should Start With Calling Dolphins
Over the next few days, we could start to see the beginnings of moves being made around the National Football League.
Week 8 is here and there are just 10 days left until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. Once Week 8 fully comes to an end on Monday night, the clock is really going to be ticking. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New York Giants on Sunday in their final game before the deadline with a Week 9 bye week coming.
Philadelphia's next game after the Giants game will be Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers and it would be somewhat surprising if the Eagles didn't make some sort of move. That's at least the perception around the league right now. NFL.com's Eric Edholm tabbed the Eagles as an expected buyer for the upcoming trade deadline and interestingly enough floated Miami Dolphins pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips as players to consider.
"The Eagles are always buyers, and the defending champs are contenders once again," Edholm said. "They also appear well-stocked to make a trade, owning extra third- and fifth-round selections (the latter could become a fourth-rounder). Also, they are expected to receive three more compensatory picks. That is more than enough for GM Howie Roseman to make some calls. He’s made six trades since the start of August, so what’s another one or two?
The Eagles need to call the Dolphins as soon as possible
"Even with Nolan Smith and Jakorian Bennett expected back in November, and the recent re-addition of Brandon Graham, the Eagles figure to target defensive help -- with pass rusher perhaps the highest priority. Dolphins pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both have experience with Eagles DC Vic Fangio, although fitting them under the salary cap might be a challenge. Then again, if Roseman wants something, he usually goes out and gets it."
This isn't the first time the Dolphins have been floated as a team to watch out for. Chubb and Phillips both have played with Fangio, as Edholm notetd, so targeting either could be a somewhat seamless fit to a pass rush that still needs more, despite Brandon Graham's return. Phillips has two sacks in seven games while Chubb has four sacks in seven games. Frankly, both would be big additions so the Eagles should be rooting for a Dolphins loss this weekend to help push them closer to selling.
