Eagles Fans Will See Brandon Graham In Games Very Soon
The Philadelphia Eagles brought back Brandon Graham this week, but he will not be playing on Sunday against the New York Giants.
On Friday, the Eagles released their Injury Report and Graham was on it, but not for an injury. When you come out of retirement this late in the season, the team has to make sure you're up to speed before getting into game action. Graham was listed as a full participant all week, but was listed as out for Week 8 against the New York Giants. With the Eagles having a bye week next week, the most likely return date for Graham to real action would be Monday, Nov. 10th on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
Eagles On SI's John McMullen shared earlier in the week that Philadelphia was given a two-game roster exemption for Graham and also noted that it is set to expire on Nov. 3rd, which would mean that the Week 9 bye week is counted in that.
"There was some confusion because the exemption is stated 'two games' on the league's internal Management Council Personnel Notice," McMullen said. "However, the exemption is listed as officially expiring on Monday, Nov. 3.
Eagles fans will have to wait a little longer
"Philadelphia’s bye is Week 9 after Sunday’s Week 6 rematch against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. So, if the exemption was truly for two games, the Eagles could, in theory, let Graham sit against the Giants and at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 10 before adding him to the 53. So, the bye week is being counted as Game No. 2 in the exemption."
The Eagles and Packers had plenty of drama over the last year with the playoff matchup and then the "Tush Push" debates of the offseason. The Week 10 matchup is already going to have plenty of fireworks on Monday Night Football. Imagine getting Graham back onto the field to add more fuel to the fire? Now, all of the signs are pointing towards Graham's first game of the season in which he could be active for being at Lambeau Field.
