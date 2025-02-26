Zack Baun is Eagles' Top Priority In 'Maintenance' Offseason
All signs point to All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun as the Eagles' top in-house priority in advance of free agency, multiple NFL sources told Philadelphia Eagles On SI.
“It’s probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said of Philadelphia's upcoming offseason.
That was a nod to the team's longstanding foundational principle of building on the offensive and defensive fronts.
Typically, an off-ball linebacker isn't going to be valued the same as an ascending defensive tackle like Milton Williams or a proved edge rusher with tread left on the tire like Josh Sweat.
Baun, though, performed at a level the Eagles haven't seen in decades at off-ball linebacker, flashing a consistent playmaking ability from Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil through Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
"First-team All-Pro, top-five defensive player of the year. Tremendous person," Roseman said when discussing Baun at the NFL's scouting combine in Indianapolis. “Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. ... Those are guys that you want to keep. There’s no doubt about it.
"We’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep him here."
Roseman also pointed to an evolution when valuing good players, even ones at less crucial positions like All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.
“Everything we’re doing is to try to keep as many good players as we possibly can under contract going forward,” Roseman said. “And it gets challenging as you have more players making a lot of money."
Williams is about to join the big-money club and Sweat has been there but only going updard after taking a small step back in 2024.
It's not that the Eagles don't like the players, it's about the reality of paying the entrenched superstars already locked in and those going to join that group in upcoming years, starting with second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
"Younger players are part of that process. They’re going to play," Roseman said while alluding to the shift this year on defense with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, as well as second-year standout Nolan Smith.
Roseman also made it a point to temper expectations compared to the last offseason with Barkley as the headliner.
“We felt like the opportunity was in last year’s free agency to sign some guys who could make a difference for our team, knowing that this year was going to be mostly maintenance," Roseman said.
