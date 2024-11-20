Eagles' Nick Sirianni Addresses Chance Of Unleashing Saquon Barkley More
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly know what they are doing.
Philadelphia struggled early on this season and was written off by many. The Eagles were 2-2 to begin the year but injuries are a major reason why. Philadelphia's offense dealt with some adversity with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all missing time.
The Eagles got a little healthier after the Week 5 bye week and unsurprisingly turned things around. Philadelphia has won its last six games and now is 8-2 and in first place in the NFC East. One of the Eagles' biggest reasons for success this year certainly has been the performance of superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley has 1,137 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 210 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He has looked like a Most Valuable Player contender but his numbers could be even better,
Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has 11 rushing touchdowns with most coming from the one-yard line on the "Tush Push." Some have wondered if the team would give Barkley more chances from the one-yard line. Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the possibility.
"Yes, you always think about that,” Sirianni said. “I think one thing we think about a lot in the red zone – without giving out too much information because I want to answer your question and be respectful of your question – a quarterback sneak, it’s tough to lose yardage there. So when you come out, the worst thing you can do in red zone football is move backward.
"That’s one the worst things that can happen there and put you behind the sticks. You always want to stay ahead of the sticks because things get harder and tighter down there as you move down in there. So we’ve had a lot of success with the quarterback sneak. Jalen has scored a lot of touchdowns.”
Barkley is a superstar and already has looked great. Could he get even more chances to score soon?
