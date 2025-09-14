Eagles' Nick Sirianni Got Advice From Unexpected Legend
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and will face off against the very team that they beat back in February for the team's second title in team history.
The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The game obviously doesn't have the stakes that the last game between these two juggernauts did, but it's going to be big.
The Eagles head coach was looking for advice
With the matchup approaching, unsurprisingly there has been a lot of talk about the Super Bowl and how Philadelphia is looking to defend the title. On Sunday, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer talked about the matchup and how the Eagles have been preparing this season. One nugget that stood out that he shared is that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni recently got some advice from a fellow Super Bowl winner from the NFC East, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson.
"Nickactually told me that about three weeks ago he reached out to Jimmy (Johnson) on how to go back-to-back," Glazer shared. "Obviously Jimmy won with the Cowboys back-to-back. And the No. 1 thing that Jimmy talked to him about is not getting complacent.
"He said, 'I would get harder on my coaches after we won so they got harder on the players.' That's the biggest thing. You've got to stay more connected to your coaches and your players. Nick told me last night, he said, 'I've taken that to heart. I've made sure I put an emphasis on staying super connected to everybody in this team.'"
Johnson is a Dallas legend himself. He won two Super Bowls and is a Hall of Famer. Although the Eagles are the reigning champs, it's been clear since the Super Bowl ended that this team hasn't gotten complacent. This is another example of that fact. It would be easy to ride the coattails of the title, but the Eagles were clear throughout training camp that they didn't want even want to talk about the Super Bowl and the focus was fully on 2025. The team seemingly is doing everything possible to put itself in a good position and this is another example.
