Eagles' Nick Sirianni Has Chance At History
The Philadelphia Eagles announced a big decision on Monday.
Philadelphia gave head coach Nick Sirianni a "multi-year extension," as shared by the team.
What a difference a year makes. At this point last year, there was buzz left and right about the possibility of the Eagles making a change at head coach. A handful of options were speculated as potential fits, including former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Sirianni has done pretty much nothing but win since taking over the franchise, but the noise was overtly negative and it took a massive step up when the team started the 2024 season with a 2-2 record.
The Eagles entered their Week 5 bye week with people calling for Sirianni's head but now look at him. He just led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title in team history and now has a chance at even more Philadelphia history.
As of writing, the exact contract details for Sirianni haven't been released. It's unknown exactly how long he will be under contract, but he has a chance to move up to No. 3 or maybe even No. 2 in the Eagles' head coach record books for wins in 2025. Right now, he has a 48-20 record as Eagles head coach. Dick Vermeil currently is No. 3 in the record books with 54 wins and Greasy Neale is No. 2 with 63 wins. If the Eagles win seven games in 2025, Sirianni will move into sole possesion of the No. 3 spot. If the Eagles can rack up 15 wins, he'd be tied for the No. 2 spot.
Andy Reid currently has the top spot for the team with 130 wins. Reid had a .583 winning percentage with the Eagles. Sirianni currently is at .706. Reid was with the team from 1999 through 2012. Sirianni has been with Philadelphia since just 2021. Sirianni is going to at least move up to the No. 2 spot on Philadelphia's list and even has a shot at Reid, depending on how long the deal is for.
