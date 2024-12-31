Eagles' Nick Sirianni Hints How Philly May Use Saquon Barkley
The result of the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 18 clash against the New York Giants will have no impact on the team.
Philadelphia is locked into the No. 2 seed whether it beats the Giants or not. The biggest thing to watch for is whether or not star running back Saquon Barkley will have a chance to go for the National Football League single-season rushing record. He's just 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's longtime record.
It's unclear if the team will play Barkley or opt to rest him for the playoffs. The team will decide throughout the week, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about what he possibly could do on 94WIP SportsRadio.
"Still thinking through a little bit," Sirianni said. "Take a lot into account. What's the best thing for the team and also what's the best thing for the individuals going for the record?"
"2021, (DeVonta Smith) was going for the rookie receiver record. We didn't play some other guys in that game, but we went and got him that record. Every situation is a little different. Not saying one way or the other."
This doesn't mean that the Eagles will do exactly the same thing as they did with Smith, but that could be a solid blueprint. Barkley already has become the ninth running back in National Football League history to reach 2,000 or more rushing yards. Breaking the single-season record would be the icing on the cake and it wouldn't hurt for Barkley to do it against his former team.
