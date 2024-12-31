Eagles Wild Card Scenarios: One Of These 2 Teams Will Face Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their quest for a Super Bowl title in the near future.
There is just one more week left in the regular season. Philadelphia will face off against the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley has a chance to break the single-season National Football League rushing record.
That will be the only thing to watch for in the contest because the Giants are eliminated and the Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. At this point, it's becoming much more clear who the Eagles will face in the first round of the postseason.
As the No. 2 seed, the Eagles will face the No. 7 seed in the Wild-Card round. The only two teams that can still get the No. 7 seed are the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay currently holds the No. 7 spot, but it will come down to the last week of the season.
If Washington wins against the Dallas Cowboys, it will lock it into the No. 6 seed meaning the Eagles would face the Packers. If the Commanders lose and the Packers beat the Chicago Bears, then things would flip. In that scenario, the Eagles would face the Commanders in the first round of the playoffs.
The Eagles took down the Packers in the first week of the 2024 National Football League regular season and are 1-1 against the Commanders this season.
