Eagles Nick Sirianni Hires Quarterback Coach To Replace Doug Nussmeier
PHILADELPHIA – The restocking of Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff continued on Friday when the Eagles hired Scot Loeffler to be their quarterback coach. A day earlier, they brought in Greg Austin to be the assistant offensive line coach under Jeff Stoutland.
Loeffler, 50, will replace Doug Nussmeier, who left after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX to be Kellen Moore’s offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Moore and Nussmeier credit for helping his development. Now, he will have another QB coach. Loeffler is Sirianni’s fourth QB coach in five years, starting with Brian Johnson for two years and followed by Alex Tanney for a year and then Nussmeier.
Loeffler played quarterback at Michigan and was a senior when Brady was a true freshman. The two have remained close, according to reports. An injury to Loeffler prematurely ended his playing career.
Sirianni was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week what he looked for in an assistant coach.
“I’m always looking for a good person because I think we just saw there were many different reasons why we were able to win but a big one was teamwork, connection, selflessness. So you’re always looking for that," he said.
"And a job of a position coach is to help a player get better fundamentally. So that’s the main thing you’re looking for in a position coach but also you can get in a position coach, can they bring new thoughts, new schemes, new ideas to the table to help the development of your offense and to continue the forward thinking and the evolving of your offense?”
For the last six years, Loeffler had been the head coach at Bowling Green. He hasn’t worked in the NFL since 2008 when he was the quarterback coach for the Detroit Lions.
He has, however, worked with quarterbacks Tim Tebow, Chad Henne, and Daunte Culpepper, who was with him in Detroit along with Dan Orlovsky, and Jon Kitna.
In six years at Bowling Green, Loeffler went 27-41 with an 0-3 record in bowl games. In 2021, he became the first head coach to be ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls.
One of his career stops was at Temple University in 2011 as an offensive coordinator/QB coach for Steve Addazio. While with the Owls, the offense improved to the seventh-best rushing offense in the nation at 257 yards per game and was 33rd nationally in pass efficiency (142.8).
Temple went 9-4 that seasons and beat Wyoming, 37-15, in the 2011 New Mexico Bowl. Quarterback Chris Coyer was named the bowl’s MVP and ended the season with a 177.4 passer rating.
Before that, he spent 2009 and 2010 with Urban Meyer at the University of Florida, where he helped Tebow become the nation’s top-ranked in passing efficiency.
