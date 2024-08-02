Eagles' Nick Sirianni Listed As Coach 'On Hot Seat'; Could Change Come?
The Philadelphia Eagles are an exciting team to watch out for in 2024 but that doesn't mean that changes won't be made.
Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in football over the last few years but by recency bias, it struggled down the stretch in 2023. The Eagles were among the top contenders to make it to the Super Bowl last year but stumbled down the stretch.
The Eagles retooled the roster this offseason and seem to be in a position to contend once again in 2024, but if they get out to a rocky start, the end of the 2023 season likely will end up getting brought up a lot.
There were some questions after the season as to whether or not head coach Nick Sirianni would be back in 2024 -- especially with head coaching legend Bill Belichick being available and reportedly having some interest in Philadelphia. Despite the questions, the Eagles decided to stick with Sirianni but he still was listed as a coach on the hot seat by Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.
"(Doug Pederson) won the damn Super Bowl for the Eagles in 2017 and was on the outs just three years later," Gagnon said. "So it's entirely possible Nick Sirianni could suffer a similar fate in Philadelphia just two years after getting the Eagles to the big game.
"Sirianni is at a crossroads after the team completely tanked by losing six of their last seven games and embarrassing themselves in the playoffs last year. If they pick up where they left off and fall out of contention at any point before mid-January, we could be looking at a trend that causes Howie Roseman to cut bait and start fresh in that spot."
Philadelphia is considered one of the top teams in football on paper but if it gets out to a slow start in 2024, it wouldn't be too shocking to see a move get made.
