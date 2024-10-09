Eagles Nick Sirianni One Of Two Coaches Left From 2021
And then there were two, as in two head coaches left from the group of seven hired in 2021. One of the two remaining coaches is Eagles’ top man Nick Sirianni.
Sirianni was ranked as the third best among the group back then by CBS’ Jason La Canfora. Here is how La Canfora ranked them, from best to worst, and how things went:
Brandon Staley – Chargers. Fired.
After a 5–9 start to the 2023 season and losing 63–21 to the Las Vegas Raider on, Staley was fired on Dec. 15, 2023. His record was 24-24 and he is now an assistant head coach with the 49ers.
Urban Meyer – Jaguars. Fired.
He was an utter disaster who went 2-11 before being axed on Dec. 16, 2023, just 11 months after he was hired. His 13-game stint is tied with Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino for the fourth-shortest coaching tenures in NFL history. His .154 winning percentage is the worst of any non-interim head coach since Cam Cameron’s .063 winning percentage with the Dolphins in 2007.
Off the field, Meyer was even worse. He was fined $100,000 for violating practice rules during spring’s OTAs, a video emerged of him inappropriately touching a woman who was not his wife while he was at his Columbus-area restaurant, and, what was the last straw, being accused of physical abuse by then-Jags kicker Josh Lembo.
Meyer has never coached again and is in the broadcast field.
Nick Sirianni – Eagles.
He should be No 2 on this list, with a strong argument he could be No. 1, though is seat is heating up after a dreadful game in Tampa before the team’s bye week that reminded many of some of the things that went wrong in last year’ rotten ending when the Eagles lost six of their last seven games.
Still, he has a career-record of 36-19, with a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. He has taken the Eagles to the playoffs in all three of his years as the head coach, with the expectation that this year will mark his fourth straight trip. If not, and the warm seat could very well become extremely hot and he will join the other five coaches on this list and be ot out of a job.
Dan Campbell – Lions.
If not Sirianni at the top of this list, then it’s Campbell. After a 3-13-1 first season, the coach’s teams have steadily improved, going to 9-8 then 12-5 last year with an appearance in the NFC title game. With a 3-1 record this season, and a favorite to reach the Super Bowl, the Lions are 27-27-1 under Campbell.
Arthur Smith – Falcons. Fired.
Three straight 7-10 seasons led to his firing on Jan. 8, 2024. In a battle of rookie head coaches making their debuts to open the season in 2021, Sirianni’s Eagles beat Smith’s Falcons, 32-6, in Atlanta. He is now the offensive coordinator with the Steelers.
Robert Saleh – Jets. Fired.
He was fired on Tuesday after five games and a 2-3 record, perhaps undermined by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their alleged contentious relationship. Saleh was shown the door after going 20-36 and never having a winning season.
David Culley – Texans. Fired.
This was a surprise hire at the time, so it wasn’t too great of a shock when Culley, who was on Andy Reid’s staff with the Eagles from 1999-2010, was fired after only one season, in which he went 4-13. Now 69, he is currently unemployed.
More NFL: Eagles Release Veteran Linebacker, Opening A Roster Spot